UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 139,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

