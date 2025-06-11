UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Workday were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 41,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 146,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after buying an additional 136,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $252.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,838 shares of company stock worth $61,738,776 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

