Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Elevation Oncology to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

ELEV opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

