UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS stock opened at $346.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

