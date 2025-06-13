AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $274.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.48. AppFolio has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss bought 7,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,900. This trade represents a 46.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 46,105.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

