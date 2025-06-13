Brian Cassin Sells 88,649 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Brian Cassin sold 88,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($50.97), for a total transaction of £3,319,018.56 ($4,518,745.49).
Experian Stock Performance
EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,767.83 ($51.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43. The firm has a market cap of £43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,049 ($41.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,021 ($54.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,674.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,672.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
About Experian
Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.
