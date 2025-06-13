Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 198.1% in May

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the May 15th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

