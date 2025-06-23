Franklin Covey (FC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $67.49 million for the quarter. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $289.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 14.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 274.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

