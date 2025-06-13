FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Boosted by Zacks Research

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.86. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $139.06 and a 1-year high of $469.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

