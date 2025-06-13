FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.86. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $139.06 and a 1-year high of $469.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

