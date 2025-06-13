Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells £19,000 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 950,000 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £19,000 ($25,867.94).

Getech Group Stock Performance

Shares of Getech Group stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Getech Group (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Getech Group had a negative net margin of 72.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getech Group plc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Getech Group

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

