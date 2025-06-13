HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Gold Resource

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Resource in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Resource’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $86.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Gold Resource by 36.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 251,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 669.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.