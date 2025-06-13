Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential
Prudential Stock Down 0.0%
PUK opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.3258 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.