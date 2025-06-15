Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $5,490,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $28.80 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $583.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.