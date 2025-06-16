CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.15.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
