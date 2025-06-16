Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$265.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total transaction of C$127,610.67. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE WCN opened at C$259.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$265.22. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$229.26 and a 52 week high of C$284.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The stock has a market cap of C$47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

