Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 21,841 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

