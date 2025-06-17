Optas LLC Acquires New Stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth $3,924,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at $416,077.40. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W lowered CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

