Q2 EPS Estimates for J.Jill Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JILL. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in J.Jill by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

