Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 12623383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 42.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.