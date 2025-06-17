Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

