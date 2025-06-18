CX Institutional Takes $59,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,914,000 after acquiring an additional 265,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after buying an additional 91,029 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TFLO stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.