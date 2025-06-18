Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1%
VIOO opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
