Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.07. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 127,916 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

