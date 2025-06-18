Promising Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Get alerts:

Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, GameStop, Roblox, and SEA are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in creating, producing, distributing or streaming entertainment content, such as films, television shows, music, video games and live events. These stocks often reflect the financial health and future growth potential of media conglomerates, streaming services and entertainment technology firms. Investors watch factors like subscriber growth, box office performance and content library expansion to gauge their value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $117.85. 13,143,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $112.71. 13,309,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,998,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,696,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,111,669. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,940. Roblox has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. SEA has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Read More