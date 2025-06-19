Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $8.36.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
