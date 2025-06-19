Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

