CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CG Oncology traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 213,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,029,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
CGON has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 546,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 109,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.86.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
