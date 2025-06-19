Trust Point Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1%

OSK stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.