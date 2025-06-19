Trust Point Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.0%

FNB stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.