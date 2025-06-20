3,822 Shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $66.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

