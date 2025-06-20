Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – June 18th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long history of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and reliable dividend payments. Because these firms tend to be market leaders with proven business models, their shares are viewed as lower-risk, conservative investments. Investors often include blue chips in their portfolios to seek steady returns and capital preservation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 62,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $50.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.62.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

