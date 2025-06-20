Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 113.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

