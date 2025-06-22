Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $211.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

