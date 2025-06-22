Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.74. Campari Group shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 700 shares.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Campari Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Campari Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campari Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Campari Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

