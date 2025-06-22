Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.74. Campari Group shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 700 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DVDCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Campari Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Campari Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campari Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Campari Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DVDCF
Campari Group Price Performance
Campari Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.
About Campari Group
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Campari Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Campari Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campari Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.