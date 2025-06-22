T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $257.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.68.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total value of $15,490,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,359,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,806,080,319.20. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.07. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.