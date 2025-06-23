Novagold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

NG stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.63. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Novagold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novagold Resources by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Novagold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Novagold Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novagold Resources by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 210,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

