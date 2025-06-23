Promising Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, Oracle, Marvell Technology, and Cisco Systems are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own or operate the physical networks and facilities—such as roads, bridges, airports, power grids, pipelines and telecommunications towers—that underpin economic activity. These businesses typically generate stable, long-term cash flows, often underpinned by government contracts or regulated pricing, and tend to pay regular dividends. Investors often view infrastructure stocks as defensive holdings that can provide income and some inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.83. 242,268,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,776,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,073,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,100,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,751,835. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $13.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,406,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.05. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.06. 20,826,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,932. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $573.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,935,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,354,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,278,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

