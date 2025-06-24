Battery Technology Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, and Platinum Group Metals are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and manufacture batteries and related energy‐storage systems—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state cells to emerging chemistries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles, grid storage solutions and portable electronics driven by the global energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 10,961,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,784. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $168,000,000.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182,130.53.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 1,812,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,603. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 2,724,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,485. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

