Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

