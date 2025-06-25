HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $404.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $376.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.33.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HCA opened at $379.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.94 and a 200 day moving average of $335.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,765,000. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

