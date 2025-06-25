Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $59.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.82.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $47.14 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $311,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Ridloff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.