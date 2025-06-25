SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XERS stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

