State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 115 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $422.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,054.96. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,482 shares of company stock valued at $30,373,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

