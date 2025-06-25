Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $106.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,518,542.50. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $5,737,355,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

