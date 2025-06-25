XML Financial LLC Takes $202,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

