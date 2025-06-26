Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,379 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,956,982.60. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

