Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

