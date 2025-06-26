Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total value of $2,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,113,668. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Down 2.5%
CVNA stock opened at $315.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.02. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.