Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Purchases 347 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($28.05) per share, with a total value of £7,092.68 ($9,733.33).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,143.50 ($29.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900.01 ($26.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,999.77 ($41.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.82) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

