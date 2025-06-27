Clarivate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,544% compared to the average volume of 216 call options.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,527,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,104 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $47,160,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,498,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $39,593,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

