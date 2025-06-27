International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205,825 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,601,000 after buying an additional 4,995,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.